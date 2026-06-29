Science fiction realized: BCI tech is here

The Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) field appears to be one of the hottest areas in med tech with startups emerging, investors pouring money into the space and companies accelerating their development programs. Across Europe, the U.S. and China, clinical trials underway are demonstrating that implanting the technology into the brain translates thoughts into action and can transform the lives of people with neurological disorders. Patients are walking again. Communicating again. Living their lives again. But there is a long, long road ahead and lots of challenges to surmount before BCI becomes standard in clinical care. Plus, there are questions about public health, ethics and national security, especially as there is a high likelihood that the technology could not only be deployed to cure diseases, but for military and other malicious purposes.

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