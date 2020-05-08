The challenges to deploy diagnostic and surveillance testing for the COVID-19 pandemic will persist at least until a vaccine is ready if not well beyond that milestone. In our series “Diagnosing the state of COVID-19 testing,” BioWorld MedTech explores the complexities of developing accurate, properly regulated tests to help bring the world back online with confidence.



Companies undertake mammoth molecular COVID-19 diagnostics challenge

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the world – and the face of diagnostics. In a matter of weeks, a host of companies has worked to develop tests to find those patients who currently have the disease, as well as those who have developed antibodies.

COVID-19 challenges med-tech regulators on traditional testing regimes

The challenges to deploy diagnostic and surveillance testing for the COVID-19 pandemic will persist at least until a vaccine is ready if not well beyond that milestone. The state of COVID-19 testing as a regulated sector is a complex intersection of new and old technologies, questionable accuracy, availability hurdles, supply chain interruptions and problems with interpretation of results.

Antibody testing for COVID-19 prepares for its closeup in bid to ease pandemic restrictions

As states in the U.S. move past the initial push for tests to identify active COVID-19 infections, antibody tests are ramping up quickly to aid in disease surveillance and return-to-work screenings. The rush has spurred an explosion in serology tests, many hastily developed and of questionable value. However, as the pandemic enters its third month, some companies are offering high-accuracy tests with validated results.

The tests and supplies for COVID-19, explained

A brief glossary of the types of tests used and in development.