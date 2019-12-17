Expectations high for CF cocktail, top-line phase II data wallop Proteostasis

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) plunged $2.44, or 56%, to $1.92 on top-line word from the 28-patient phase II trial in cystic fibrosis (CF) testing its CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulator combinations in F508del homozygous and heterozygous CF subjects 18 years of age and older. The trial was designed to measure the efficacy, safety and tolerability of PTI's once-daily combinations, 300 mg of dirocaftor (PTI-808) and 600 mg of posenacaftor (PTI-801), with or without 10 mg of nesolicaftor (PTI-428), or placebo, over a four-week treatment period. RBC analyst Brian Abrahams in a report this morning called the results, characterized as “positive” by the company, “generally in line with our expectations.” Others on Wall Street apparently hoped for better data, as the CF treatment community awaits new therapies to supplement the likes of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), cleared by the FDA in October for patients ages 12 years and older who have at least one copy of the F508del mutation in the CFTR gene.

Adamas’ MS therapy hits primary endpoint, and yet …

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s phase III of ADS-5102, the Inroads study for treating multiple sclerosis (MS) patients with walking impairment, met its primary endpoint but not enough of it to encourage the company or its investors. Adamas’ stock (NASDAQ:ADMS) fell dramatically, 40%, on the news in today’s trading as CEO Neil McFarlane said Adamas will assess the drug’s potential “before determining the extent of our continued investment in this program” because the trial hadn’t produced “the scale of clinical benefit we had hoped for … .” Chief Medical Officer Rajiv Patni was more specific, saying Adamas would not begin its planned replicate second phase III placebo-controlled study. ADS-5102 is already FDA approved as Gocovri (amantadine) extended-release capsules for treating dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Despite rise of AMR, antibiotics companies receive cold shoulder from investors

The warning bells about the global threat of the rise of antimicrobial-resistant infections and dearth of new antibiotics seem to have been ringing for several years now. The prospects of companies developing new antibiotics, buoyed by regulatory incentives and grant funding, should on the face of it be an attractive proposition for investors. However, investor sentiment has hit an all-time low. As a group, public antibiotics companies have endured a very tough year with the BioWorld Infectious Diseases index down over 31% year-to-date with just a few more trading days left before the end of 2019.

Spending bill would end drug sample blocking, repeal device tax

The U.S. House of Representatives is working to pass spending bills that include legislation seen as vital for companies in the life sciences. One of these is a bill that would allow manufacturers of generic drugs and biosimilars to sue in federal court when the brand name manufacturer blocks access to the brand name product, while another would permanently repeal the 2.3% tax on medical devices. Spending at the National Institutes of Health would be boosted by $2.6 billion under the terms of the House legislation, while the FDA would receive an increase of $91 million in discretionary monies. The legislation is a must-pass for members of Congress who want to avert the possibility of another government shut-down, given that the current continuing resolution expires Dec. 20.

Pear, Novartis look to tackle depressive symptoms in MS patients

Digital therapeutics have made great strides in recent years, with Pear Therapeutics Inc. playing a key role. Now, the company has reported the dosing of the first patient in part two of a study assessing Pear-006 ‑ which Pear is developing in collaboration with Novartis ‑ to address depressive symptoms in multiple sclerosis (MS). The trial will enroll about 30 patients with relapsing MS for eight weeks to evaluate dosing, patient use, engagement and other clinical outcomes.

NKMax America secures $11M in seed round; eyes NASDAQ listing

HONG KONG –NKMax America Inc., of Santa Ana, Calif., a natural killer (NK) cell-based therapy developer, has secured $11 million in seed funding round. It is the company’s first funding round in the U.S. capital market. The company is owned by South Korean biotech NKMax Co. Ltd., which is based in Seongnam.

Also in the news

Acer, Adamas, Agios, Alkahest, Alligator, Alnylam, Antisense, Aptose, Assembly, Athenex, Avadel, Basilea, Bausch, Beigene, Bellerophon, Biohaven, Biontech, Cellestia, Celsion, Centogene, Cerevance, Cohbar, Contrafect, Destiny, Dicerna, Eiger, Eyegate, Flexion, Follicum, Forty Seven, Glaxosmithkline, Heron, Homology, Immuneering, Immunogen, Inmune, Innovative Cellular, Kamada, Mallinckrodt, Merck, Mesoblast, Newlink, Nicox, Onconova, Optinose, Pear, Pint, Pfizer, Pharmamar, Pluristem, Prevail, Proteostasis, Roche, Spark, Tetra, Tonix, Transthera, Triplet