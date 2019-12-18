Bispecific antibody specialist Alphamab raises $234M on HKEX

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BEIJING – Suzhou-based Alphamab Oncology Co. Ltd. (HK:9966), which aims to bring the first PD-L1/CTLA4 bispecific antibody to China, saw its share prices jump almost 30% on its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on Dec. 12, 2019, ending the year on a positive note for the pre-revenue biotech.