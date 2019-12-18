BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Bispecific antibody specialist Alphamab raises $234M on HKEX

December 17, 2019
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – Suzhou-based Alphamab Oncology Co. Ltd. (HK:9966), which aims to bring the first PD-L1/CTLA4 bispecific antibody to China, saw its share prices jump almost 30% on its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on Dec. 12, 2019, ending the year on a positive note for the pre-revenue biotech.
