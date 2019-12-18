Nkmax America secures $11M in seed round, eyes NASDAQ listing

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG –Nkmax America Inc., of Santa Ana, Calif., a natural killer (NK) cell-based therapy developer, has secured $11 million in a seed funding round. It is the company’s first funding round in the U.S. capital market. The company is owned by South Korean biotech firm Nkmax Co. Ltd. based in Seongnam.