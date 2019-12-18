BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Nkmax America secures $11M in seed round, eyes NASDAQ listing

December 17, 2019
By Jihyun Kim
HONG KONG –Nkmax America Inc., of Santa Ana, Calif., a natural killer (NK) cell-based therapy developer, has secured $11 million in a seed funding round. It is the company’s first funding round in the U.S. capital market. The company is owned by South Korean biotech firm Nkmax Co. Ltd. based in Seongnam.
