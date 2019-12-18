BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Valuations drop dramatically

Despite rise of AMR, antibiotics companies receive cold shoulder from investors

December 17, 2019
By Peter Winter
No Comments
The warning bells about the global threat of the rise of antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) infections and dearth of new antibiotics seem to have been ringing for several years now. However, the prospects of companies developing new antibiotics, buoyed by regulatory incentives and grant funding, should on the face of it be an attractive proposition for investors.
BioWorld Antibiotic Analysis and data insight

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe