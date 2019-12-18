What’s afta Trikafta? Proteostasis on the skids as phase II in CF ‘underwhelms’

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. CEO Meenu Chhabra pointed to a “new reality in cystic fibrosis [CF] research” faced by her firm and others: the challenge of enrolling the best patients. “We are working with a disease with a population that comes with higher disease burden merely because of the fact that these are the patients that are left for clinical study,” she said.