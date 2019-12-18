BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

What’s afta Trikafta? Proteostasis on the skids as phase II in CF ‘underwhelms’

December 17, 2019
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. CEO Meenu Chhabra pointed to a “new reality in cystic fibrosis [CF] research” faced by her firm and others: the challenge of enrolling the best patients. “We are working with a disease with a population that comes with higher disease burden merely because of the fact that these are the patients that are left for clinical study,” she said.
BioWorld Clinical Respiratory

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe