What’s afta Trikafta? Proteostasis on the skids as phase II in CF ‘underwhelms’

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. CEO Meenu Chhabra pointed to a “new reality in cystic fibrosis [CF] research” faced by her firm and others: the challenge of enrolling the best patients. “We are working with a disease with a population that comes with higher disease burden merely because of the fact that these are the patients that are left for clinical study,” she said.