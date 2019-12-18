Radialis bullish on ‘gapless’ breast cancer imaging device

TORONTO – “I don’t want this to die in the lab. We’re putting a lot of effort into this and we have to commercialize it.” With those words Oleksandr Bubon, chief technology officer of Thunder Bay, Ontario-based startup Radialis Inc., in 2016 reported ambitious plans for an imaging device that detects early stage cancer tumors in the densest breast tissue. Not only will its novel “gapless” design prevent radiation needed to treat cancer cells from escaping, a common problem in conventional positron emissions tomography (PET), its manufacture and commercialization starts here in a northern Ontario city of just over 110,000 people.