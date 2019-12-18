Pear Therapeutics, Novartis look to tackle depressive symptoms in MS patients

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Digital therapeutics have made great strides in recent years, with Pear Therapeutics Inc. playing a key role. Now, the company has reported the dosing of the first patient in part two of a study assessing Pear-006 – which Pear Therapeutics is developing in collaboration with Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG – to address depressive symptoms in multiple sclerosis (MS). The trial will enroll about 30 patients with relapsing MS for eight weeks to evaluate dosing, patient use, engagement and other clinical outcomes.