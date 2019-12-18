Pear Therapeutics, Novartis look to tackle depressive symptoms in MS patients

Digital therapeutics have made great strides in recent years, with Pear Therapeutics Inc. playing a key role. Now, the company has reported the dosing of the first patient in part two of a study assessing Pear-006 – which Pear Therapeutics is developing in collaboration with Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG – to address depressive symptoms in multiple sclerosis (MS). The trial will enroll about 30 patients with relapsing MS for eight weeks to evaluate dosing, patient use, engagement and other clinical outcomes.