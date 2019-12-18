Spending bill would repeal device tax, end drug sample blocking

The U.S. House of Representatives passed two spending packages that boosted funds for both the FDA and the NIH, but generic drug makers and device makers saw other benefits. The two bills not only repealed the medical device tax, but also would allow makers of biosimilars and generic drugs to sue brand names for blocking access to the index article, a move intended to tamp down on the cost of small-molecule pharmaceuticals and biotech therapies.