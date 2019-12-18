BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Sofregen raises $8M in series B for its silk protein technology

December 17, 2019
By Meg Bryant
Medford, Mass.-based startup Sofregen Medical Inc. has picked up $8 million in a series B round led by Anzu Partners LLC. The money is earmarked for continued development of Sofregen’s silk protein-based technology and for commercialization of its U.S. FDA-cleared Silk Voice for people with vocal cord problems.
