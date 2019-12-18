Sofregen raises $8M in series B for its silk protein technology

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Medford, Mass.-based startup Sofregen Medical Inc. has picked up $8 million in a series B round led by Anzu Partners LLC. The money is earmarked for continued development of Sofregen’s silk protein-based technology and for commercialization of its U.S. FDA-cleared Silk Voice for people with vocal cord problems.