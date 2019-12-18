FDA begins construction of drug import route from Canada

The FDA took its first concrete steps today in opening import routes for prescription drugs by issuing a notice of proposed rulemaking and a draft guidance. The proposed rule, if finalized, would allow states to create programs for importing certain small-molecule drugs from Canada. The guidance, at the least, would eliminate an oft-repeated industry excuse that drug companies can’t lower their U.S. list prices because of rebate agreements with pharmacy benefit managers, as the guidance would create a way for those companies to sidestep the agreements by importing their lower-priced foreign versions of FDA-approved drugs. The proposed rule and the guidance are scheduled for publication in Monday’s issue of the Federal Register.

Boehringer Ingelheim quits development of Pharmaxis drug for NASH indication

PERTH, Australia ‑ Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH is discontinuing development of BI-1467335 for the treatment of non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) that it acquired from Sydney-based Pharmaxis Ltd. in 2015. It’s a major blow to Pharmaxis, which was counting on nearly AU$600 million (US$411 million) in future milestone payments from the deal. Though positive results were reported from a phase IIa trial investigating BI-1467335 in NASH, another recently completed phase I study revealed a potential risk of drug interaction of the compound in patients who are taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors. Pharmaxis stock (ASX:PXS) sank 40%, closing Wednesday at AU$0.16.

‘Cautious’ adcom mulling Epizyme’s tazemetostat in epithelioid sarcoma

Shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were halted as the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee took up the firm’s NDA for tazemetostat, an oral, first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor to treat metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma (ES) not eligible for curative surgery. The submission is based primarily on data from the 62 patient ES cohort of its ongoing phase II study of tazemetostat. Jefferies analyst Michael Yee in a report characterized the package of briefing documents related to the hearing as “reads pretty cautious, but this was expected as that is the whole point of the review and an adcom meeting.” Although the soft-tissue cancer is rare, it’s “extraordinarily aggressive” with a dismal prognosis, panel member Richard Riedel of the Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, N.C., pointed out. It also strikes younger people; the median age of patients in Epizyme’s trial is 37.

Eleusis tests LSD micro-dosing as potential Alzheimer’s therapy

The therapeutic value of LSD – the psychedelic muse behind countless books, music and works of visual art – has hit an altogether more prosaic milestone, albeit toward a still far-out end: A phase I study, sponsored by U.K.-based Eleusis Pharmaceuticals Ltd., found low doses safe and well-tolerated, setting the stage for new tests of the approach as a disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer’s diseases. Results of the healthy volunteers study, published in Psychopharmacology, support the company’s mission of “unlocking the therapeutic potential of psychedelics at subperceptual, non-psychoactive doses,” said company founder and CEO Shlomi Raz, but also sparked new questions

Syros, GBT ink deal for sickle cell, beta-thalassemia candidates

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. agreed to a discovery, development and commercialization deal to treat sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Global will pay Syros $20 million up front and fund up to $40 million in preclinical research for at least three years. Syros could receive up to $315 million in option exercise, development, regulatory, commercialization and sales-based milestones per product candidate and product resulting from the collaboration. Syros also receives mid- to high-single digit royalties on sales of products resulting from the collaboration. In addition, Syros would have the option to co-promote the first product resulting from the collaboration in the United States. Syros shares (NASDAQ:SYRS) were up 22% at midday, while Global (NASDAQ:GBT) dropped 5% at midday.

Truffle hunting: Truffle Capital closes 5th Biomedtech fund at $279M

DUBLIN – Truffle Capital closed off its fifth Biomedtech fund with a €250 million (US$279 million) raise, which it will deploy in about a dozen companies located mainly in France. The fund took a little longer to close than originally planned but it is significantly larger than it had originally intended. “Our initial objective was €200 million,” Truffle Capital CEO and co-founder Philippe Pouletty told BioWorld.

Shanghai startup Hui-Gene closes $14M series A to advance safe gene editing for rare diseases

BEIJING – Gene therapy startup Hui-Gene Therapeutics Ltd. Co., of Shanghai, said it secured more than ¥100 million (US$14 million) in a series A financing round to develop safer gene therapy for treating genetic diseases caused by single-base mutations.

Also in the news

