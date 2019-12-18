Fujifilm buying Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging-related business for $1.6B

HONG KONG – Fujifilm Corp. has entered an agreement with Hitachi Ltd. to acquire Hitachi Ltd.’s diagnostic imaging-related business to further expand Fujifilm’s health care business. Prior to the acquisition, Hitachi will found a new company and implement an absorption-type company split whereby the new company will absorb the business. Under the agreement the two Tokyo- headquartered companies signed on Dec. 18, Fujifilm will acquire all the outstanding shares of Hitachi’s new company. The purchase price is expected to be about ¥179 billion (US$1.64 billion), according to Fujifilm. The new company’s name will be Fujifilm Healthcare Corp., headquartered in Chiba, Japan. Its capital will be ¥45 million, and the shares will be wholly owned by Hitachi.

FDA gives nod to Medtronic’s Stealth Autoguide System for cranial procedures

Dublin-based Medtronic plc reported Wednesday that the U.S. FDA has given the green light to its Stealth Autoguide System. The company said it is the first cranial robotic platform that integrates with its enabling technology portfolio to create an end-to-end procedural solution. Dave Anderson, Medtronic's vice president and general manager, enabling technologies, noted that the platform provides clinicians and operating room staff with “robotic-assisted positioning and trajectory guidance for cranial procedures confirming consistent, repeatable, and accurate alignment to their surgical plans.”

EU offers breathing room for class I device compliance dates

The European Parliament this week formally agreed to delay the requirement for certain currently approved class 1 medical devices to comply with the new Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) when it comes into force on May 26, 2020. Consequently, manufacturers of reusable surgical instruments and devices that have a measuring function will have an additional four years to meet the stricter requirements of MDR. Approval of the delay comes a week after the new EU health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, admitted the modest end-of-2019 target of certifying 20 notified bodies to assess compliance with MDR, and with the new in vitro diagnostics regulation (IVDR), will not be met.

Truffle hunting: Truffle Capital closes 5th Biomedtech fund at $279M

DUBLIN – Truffle Capital closed off its fifth Biomedtech fund with a €250 million (US$279 million) raise, which it will deploy in about a dozen companies located mainly in France. The fund took a little longer to close than originally planned but it is significantly larger than it had originally intended. “Our initial objective was €200 million,” Truffle Capital CEO and co-founder Philippe Pouletty told BioWorld MedTech.

Eko scores FDA breakthrough status for ECG-based algorithm

Heart failure is a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., but many cases are diagnosed late due to limited access to echocardiography, the primary method of detecting the condition. To address that need, the U.S. FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Eko Devices Inc., of Berkeley, Calif., for an electrocardiogram (ECG)-based algorithm that could serve as an easily accessible screening tool for heart failure during routine physical exams.

Also in the news

Amcad Biomed, Axogen, Castle Biosciences, Colonaryconcepts, Conventus Orthopaedics, Emilio Health, Epirium, Includehealth, Insulet, Intrafuse, Medtronic, Motus GI, Nete, Nexstim, Novan, Novasight, Ntt Data Services, Paige, Tai Diagnostics, Terason, Transbiotic, Xcr Diagnostics