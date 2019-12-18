EU offers breathing room for class I device compliance dates

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The European Parliament this week formally agreed to delay the requirement for certain currently approved class 1 medical devices to comply with the new Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) when it comes into force on May 26, 2020. Consequently, manufacturers of reusable surgical instruments and devices that have a measuring function will have an additional four years to meet the stricter requirements of MDR.