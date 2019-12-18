BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

EU offers breathing room for class I device compliance dates

December 18, 2019
By Nuala Moran
The European Parliament this week formally agreed to delay the requirement for certain currently approved class 1 medical devices to comply with the new Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) when it comes into force on May 26, 2020. Consequently, manufacturers of reusable surgical instruments and devices that have a measuring function will have an additional four years to meet the stricter requirements of MDR.
