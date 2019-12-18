BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Truffle hunting: Truffle Capital closes 5th Biomedtech fund at $279M

December 18, 2019
By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Truffle Capital closed off its fifth Biomedtech fund with a €250 million (US$279 million) raise, which it will deploy in about a dozen companies located mainly in France. The fund took a little longer to close than originally planned but it is significantly larger than it had originally intended. “Our initial objective was €200 million,” Truffle Capital CEO and co-founder Philippe Pouletty told BioWorld.
