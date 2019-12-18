BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

How it would work: Importing drugs from Canada

December 18, 2019
By Mari Serebrov
The FDA’s proposed rule would, for the first time, implement Section 804 of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act (FDCA), which allows certain small-molecule drugs approved in Canada to enter the U.S. market – if the Health and Human Services secretary certifies that the drugs would pose no additional risk to public health and safety and that they would result in a significant reduction in cost.
