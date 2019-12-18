BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Taz-mania: Devil in details as Epizyme adcom votes ES yes 11-0 but wants more data

December 18, 2019
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Though they made known their reservations about the patient sample size and queried front-line vs. second-line use of tazemetostat, members of the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 11-0 to recommend approval of the oral, first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor from Cambridge, Mass.-based Epizyme Inc.
BioWorld Cancer Regulatory

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe