Taz-mania: Devil in details as Epizyme adcom votes ES yes 11-0 but wants more data

Though they made known their reservations about the patient sample size and queried front-line vs. second-line use of tazemetostat, members of the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 11-0 to recommend approval of the oral, first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor from Cambridge, Mass.-based Epizyme Inc.