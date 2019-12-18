BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Eleusis tests LSD micro-dosing as potential Alzheimer’s therapy

December 18, 2019
By Michael Fitzhugh
The therapeutic value of LSD, the psychedelic muse behind countless books, music and works of visual art, has hit an altogether more prosaic milestone, albeit toward a still far-out end: A phase I study, sponsored by U.K.-based Eleusis Pharmaceuticals Ltd., found low doses safe and well-tolerated, setting the stage for new tests of the approach as a disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
