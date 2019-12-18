BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Syros, GBT in multimillion-dollar deal to treat sickle cell, beta-thalassemia

December 18, 2019
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) agreed to a discovery, development and commercialization deal to treat sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia. GBT, of South San Francisco, Calif., will pay Syros $20 million up front and fund up to $40 million in preclinical research for at least three years, with the goal of identifying targets and discovering drugs to induce fetal hemoglobin.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Hematologic

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe