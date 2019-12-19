Roche inks $793M immunometabolism deal with Rheos Medicines

Roche Holding AG has tapped Cambridge, Mass.-based immunometabolism specialist Rheos Medicines Inc. to identify and develop an undisclosed number of new therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The startup, founded by Third Rock Ventures, will receive $42.5 million up front and is eligible for as much as $750 million in milestone payments under terms of the agreement. Roche has an option to exclusively license some of the programs, while it could also share global development and commercial rights in other cases. Rheos already has at least two early stage programs in its pipeline, both of which focus on modulating T-cell effector responses.

Padcev approved to treat urothelial cancer

The FDA granted accelerated approval for Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who have previously received a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and a platinum-containing chemotherapy before (neoadjuvant) or after (adjuvant) surgery or in a locally advanced or metastatic setting. Padcev, an antibody-drug conjugate, comes from Seattle Genetics Inc., of Bothell, Wash., and Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc. While this is the first FDA-approved treatment for those patients, continued approval hangs on verification and the clinical benefits of confirmatory trials. Todd Simpson, Seattle Genetics’ chief financial officer, estimated a course of therapy would cost $110,000 to $120,000, based on the treatment duration. Seattle Genetics stock (NASDAQ:SGEN) was up 1.2% at midday.

$120M up front: Takeda makes a big bet on Turnstone’s preclinical vaccinia immunotherapy platform

Turnstone Biologics Inc. has found a major backer for its preclinical vaccinia-based oncolytic virus platform for cancer immunotherapy. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is paying $120 million in up-front, near-term milestones and equity investment and could pay $900 million more in development, regulatory and commercial milestones to enter a strategic alliance with the New-York-based firm.

U.S. spending bill to ease transition for ‘deemed’ biologics

One sentence buried more than 1,500 pages into the fiscal 2020 spending bill the U.S. Senate is voting on today could open the door to a broader range of insulin biosimilars. The provision, requested by the FDA, expands the definition of a “biological product” to include chemically synthesized polypeptides. The bill, which must be signed into law by midnight tomorrow to avoid a government shutdown, also includes a few provisions to streamline the transition of insulin and other drugs that will be “deemed” biologics March 23, in keeping with a mandate in the Biologic Price Competition and Innovation Act.

Syncona commits another $80M to Freeline

DUBLIN – Gene therapy firm Freeline Therapeutics Ltd. secured the first $40 million tranche of an $80 million series C round from its founding investor and principal shareholder Syncona Ltd. to generate further clinical data from its two lead programs, in hemophilia B and Fabry disease, to fund expansion of its team and to continue the ongoing buildout of its manufacturing operations in Munich. “It’s progressing nicely. It’s ramping nicely and needs the capital to execute on the business plan,” Chris Hollowood, who is both Freeline’s executive chairman and Syncona’s chief investment officer, told BioWorld. In hemophilia B, Sevenage, U.K.-based Freeline is squaring up against two of the biggest names in gene therapy, both of which are already in phase III. “I don’t think there’s space for three, personally,” Hollowood said.

Scientists report insights into the mechanics, literally, of IPF

A Chinese study has established a previously unknown direct mechanistic link between elevated mechanical tension caused by impaired alveolar regeneration and progressive idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), highlighting a pathogenic mechanism that may underlie fibrosis.

Also in the news

Abbvie, Achillion, Adamis, Addex, Advicenne, Akcea, Aldeyra, Alexion, Amag, Arch, Arcus, Askbio, Astellas, Astrazeneca, Avrobio, Axogen, Axsome, Beyondspring, Brainstorm, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Catalyst, Cellgenix, Chemiocare, Chondrial, Circassia, Contrafect, Curevac, Cytokinetics, Cytrx, Daré, Dicerna, Embera, Entera, Epizyme, Evotec, Exelixis, Exopharm, Follica, Forma, Genentech, Generex, Genmab, Geron, Immunovant, Inventiva, Janssen, Karolinska, Mesoblast, Minerva, Monopar, Neoleukin, Neon, Neximmune, Nicox, Onconova, Origin, Orphazyme, Paratek, Protokinetix, Qu, Rezolute, Ring, Roche, Sanofi, Seattle Genetics, Selecta, Solid, Syncona, Tetra, Ultragenyx, Urogen, Vivus, Windmil, Zafgen, Zenith