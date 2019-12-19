Liquid biopsy-focused Rarecyte gathers $22M in new funding

Rarecyte Inc., a Seattle-based company making products for tissue and cell analysis, reported picking up $22 million in a financing led by Healthquest Capital. The company plans to use the funds to expand global sales of its instruments and consumables platform in research clinical markets.

Ingestible medication tracking gets second entrant with FDA nod for Etectrx

Gainesville, Fla.-based startup Etectrx Inc. has secured an FDA clearance for its ingestible event marker system, the ID-Cap system. The startup is following in the footsteps of Redwood City, Calif.-based Proteus Digital Health Inc., which pioneered the category. The Etectrx approach, however, obviates the need for a skin-worn patch to monitor a signal from an ingestible sensor delivered with medication that’s been taken. It is the first to transmit a signal directly from within the body to a receiver that’s worn on a lanyard.

Guardant360 liquid biopsy quickly identifies targetable mutations in breast cancer

The Guardant360 assay accurately detected genomic alterations that permit patient matching to targeted therapies, according to a presentation of the plasmaMATCH study at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The study is the largest ever performed for a liquid biopsy. Guardant360 is made by Guardant Health, of Redwood City, Calif. The 1,044-patient prospective clinical trial, sponsored by the Institute of Cancer Research London, had a more than 96% concordance with digital droplet PCR liquid biopsy. It also detected substantially more clinically actionable biomarkers in blood samples than hotspot testing, including more alterations in PIK3CA, ESR1, ERBB2 (also known as HER2), as well as previously undetected microsatellite instability (MSI).

Biolog-id raises $33M for roll out of its smart management solution for delicate health care products

PARIS – Biolog-id SAS, specialists in traceability and management of delicate health care products (red blood cells, plasma, platelets and chemotherapy substances), has just raised $33 million from fund managers Xerys Gestion. “Thanks to this new funding, we will be able to roll out our smart traceability solutions worldwide. These are used for managing labile blood products and plasma fractionation,” Jean-Claude Mongrenier, founder and CEO of the Boulogne-Billancourt, France-based company, told BioWorld MedTech.

Establishment Labs eyes the Japanese market

Establishment Labs, from the Virgin Islands and with main manufacturing and marketing operations in Alajuela, Costa Rica, where it was founded, is entering the Japanese market with a revolutionary breast implant solution, starting this month. The project is being announced at a time when the company has also reported that it has hit the milestone of 1 million Motiva breast implants sold in the global market since the company launched 10 years ago.

Also in the news

Avrobio, Bausch Health, Beyond Air, Biolidics, Biotricity, Cerner, Circassia, Clinical Sensors, Cognetivity Neurosciences, Covance, Cryolife, Danaher, Depuy Synthes, Ekso Bionics, Endra Life Sciences, Envista, First Light Diagnostics, Follica, Helius, Hematogenix, Incelldx, Interscope, Know Bio, Labcorp, Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, Lark, Medasense, Median Technologies, Medigate, Misonix, Nevro, Pentax Medical, Scipher Medicine, Silk Road Medical, Truvian Sciences, Zebra Medical Vision