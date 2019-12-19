Biolog-id raises $33M for roll out of its smart management solution for delicate health care products

PARIS – Biolog-id SAS, specialists in traceability and management of delicate health care products (red blood cells, plasma, platelets and chemotherapy substances), has just raised $33 million from fund managers Xerys Gestion. “Thanks to this new funding, we will be able to roll out our smart traceability solutions worldwide. These are used for managing labile blood products and plasma fractionation,” Jean-Claude Mongrenier, founder and CEO of the Boulogne-Billancourt, France-based company, told BioWorld MedTech.