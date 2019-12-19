Guardant360 liquid biopsy quickly identifies targetable mutations in breast cancer

The Guardant360 assay accurately detected genomic alterations that permit patient matching to targeted therapies, according to a presentation of the plasmaMATCH study at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The study is the largest ever performed for a liquid biopsy. Guardant360 is made by Guardant Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. The 1,044-patient prospective clinical trial, sponsored by the Institute of Cancer Research London, had a more than 96% concordance with digital droplet PCR liquid biopsy.