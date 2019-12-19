BioWorld - Thursday, December 19, 2019

Guardant360 liquid biopsy quickly identifies targetable mutations in breast cancer

December 19, 2019
By Annette Boyle
The Guardant360 assay accurately detected genomic alterations that permit patient matching to targeted therapies, according to a presentation of the plasmaMATCH study at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The study is the largest ever performed for a liquid biopsy. Guardant360 is made by Guardant Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. The 1,044-patient prospective clinical trial, sponsored by the Institute of Cancer Research London, had a more than 96% concordance with digital droplet PCR liquid biopsy.
BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics U.S. Cancer Liquid biopsy Clinical San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

