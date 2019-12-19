U.S. spending bill to ease upcoming transition for ‘deemed’ biologics

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
One sentence buried more than 1,500 pages into a fiscal 2020 spending bill the U.S. Senate passed Thursday could open the door to a broader range of insulin biosimilars. The provision, requested by the FDA, expands the definition of a “biological product” to include chemically synthesized polypeptides. The provision, requested by the FDA, expands the definition of a “biological product” to include chemically synthesized polypeptides.