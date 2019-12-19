BioWorld - Thursday, December 19, 2019

U.S. spending bill to ease upcoming transition for ‘deemed’ biologics

December 19, 2019
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
One sentence buried more than 1,500 pages into a fiscal 2020 spending bill the U.S. Senate passed Thursday could open the door to a broader range of insulin biosimilars. The provision, requested by the FDA, expands the definition of a “biological product” to include chemically synthesized polypeptides. The provision, requested by the FDA, expands the definition of a “biological product” to include chemically synthesized polypeptides.
