U.S. spending bill to ease upcoming transition for ‘deemed’ biologics

One sentence buried more than 1,500 pages into a fiscal 2020 spending bill the U.S. Senate passed Thursday could open the door to a broader range of insulin biosimilars. The provision, requested by the FDA, expands the definition of a "biological product" to include chemically synthesized polypeptides.