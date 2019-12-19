BioWorld - Thursday, December 19, 2019

Roche inks $793M immunometabolism deal with Rheos Medicines

December 19, 2019
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Roche Holding AG took an interest in immunometabolism specialist Rheos Medicines Inc. even before its March 2018 launch. Now, less than two years later, it has tapped Cambridge, Mass.-based company, founded by Third Rock Ventures, to identify and develop an undisclosed number of new therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory disease.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Immune Inflammatory

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe