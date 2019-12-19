Roche inks $793M immunometabolism deal with Rheos Medicines

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Roche Holding AG took an interest in immunometabolism specialist Rheos Medicines Inc. even before its March 2018 launch. Now, less than two years later, it has tapped Cambridge, Mass.-based company, founded by Third Rock Ventures, to identify and develop an undisclosed number of new therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory disease.