Ingestible medication tracking gets second entrant with FDA nod for Etectrx

Gainesville, Fla.-based startup Etectrx Inc. has secured an FDA clearance for its ingestible event marker system, the ID-Cap system. The startup is following in the footsteps of Redwood City, Calif.-based Proteus Digital Health Inc., which pioneered the category. The Etectrx approach, however, obviates the need for a skin-worn patch to monitor a signal from an ingestible sensor delivered with medication that’s been taken. It is the first to transmit a signal directly from within the body to a receiver that’s worn on a lanyard.