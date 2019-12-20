High-profile failure hits Stealth's phase III mitochondrial myopathy trial

A medicine Stealth Biotherapeutics Inc. has been developing for the potential treatment of primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) missed the primary endpoints of a key phase III trial, sending company shares (NASDAQ:MITO) down as much as 69% Friday. The drug, elamipretide, failed to deliver improvements in the six-minute walk test and Primary Mitochondrial Myopathy Symptom Assessment Total Fatigue Score, an "unanticipated and extremely disappointing result," CEO Reenie McCarthy said. The readout was likely to also land hard for Stealth partner Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., which just months ago invested $30 million in the company for an option to co-develop and co-promote elamipretide across three primary mitochondrial diseases, including PMM.

FDA’s approval of Merck’s Ebola vaccine will have worldwide effects

While Ebola virus disease in the U.S. is a rare occurrence, the FDA approval of Merck & Co. Inc.’s Ervebo – the agency’s first vaccine to prevent Ebola Zaire virus in people age 18 and older – will have a ripple effect across the world. The FDA made a point of noting its partners, including the U.S. HHS and the World Health Organization, when announcing the approval. Merck’s Ervebo was on the receiving end of a priority review and a tropical disease priority review voucher from the FDA, as well as being granted breakthrough therapy designation. The FDA decision comes well before the March 14, 2020, PDUFA date and five weeks after the EMA’s approval for its use in the EU. Merck expects to make doses of the live attenuated vaccine (rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP) available to patients in the third quarter of 2020.

Deloitte: ROI on big pharma’s R&D at all-time low

LONDON ‑ Despite a decade of effort to streamline discovery and development and increase productivity, the projected return on investment (ROI) in R&D at the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies has hit an all-time low, according to the 10th annual analysis by management consultancy Deloitte.

China approves two more CAR T trials; Legend’s candidate gets FDA breakthrough status

BEIJING ‑ China is making strides in the CAR T space this month. The country approved two more candidates to enter clinical trials and forerunner Nanjing Legend Biotech Co. Ltd. also said its investigational CAR T therapy LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 co-developed with Janssen Biotech Inc. won FDA’s breakthrough therapy designation.

Ingestible medication tracking gets second entrant with FDA nod for Etectrx

Gainesville, Fla.-based startup Etectrx Inc. has secured an FDA clearance for its ingestible event marker system, the ID-Cap system. The startup is following in the footsteps of Redwood City, Calif.-based Proteus Digital Health Inc., which pioneered the category. The Etectrx approach, however, obviates the need for a skin-worn patch to monitor a signal from an ingestible sensor delivered with medication that’s been taken. It is the first to transmit a signal directly from within the body to a receiver that’s worn on a lanyard.

Also in the news

