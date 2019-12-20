Med tech exits year with top performance, tax repeal; enters 2020 facing China tariffs, Medicare for All, increasing FDA control

Wells Fargo Securities LLC recently published The MedTech Manual – 2020 Outlook, in which it says the medical device sector “will continue to be a port in the storm because the political focus will remain on drug pricing and increasing access to [health care].” Overall, the industry has performed quite well in comparison with other health care sectors during 2019. The financial firm’s senior analyst Larry Biegelsen and colleagues wrote that they expect the medical device sector to continue moving in a positive direction despite Medicare for All rhetoric and an upcoming presidential election.

FDA says cranial electrotherapy devices are class III for depression

Seven years after an advisory hearing on the subject, the U.S. FDA has determined that cranial electrotherapy stimulation devices will be slotted as class III devices when used to treat depression. The decision affirms the outcome of the February 2012 advisory committee vote. However, the hearing included a number of irregularities, such as a member of the advisory panel leaving the meeting to inquire whether these devices are used in military hospitals.

CMS OKs coverage for Pq Bypass TORUS 2 study

Pq Bypass Inc., of Milpitas, Calif., said that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has agreed to cover its TORUS 2 investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial, which is evaluating the Torus stent graft in the treatment of peripheral artery disease in the superficial femoral artery. The U.S. FDA approved the IDE study in October, and the first patient was enrolled in early November.

Pakistan emerges as Iran’s gateway for med tech

KARACHI, Pakistan – Hit by international sanctions, medical device manufacturers in Iran now are looking to get their products out to the world with a little help from neighbor and friend Pakistan. This year, Iran’s med-tech makers have taken their first steps toward finding a new route for their products that goes beyond its neighbors.

Scientists report insights into the mechanics, literally, of IPF

A Chinese study has established a previously unknown direct mechanistic link between elevated mechanical tension caused by impaired alveolar regeneration and progressive idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, highlighting a pathogenic mechanism that may underlie fibrosis.

