High-profile failure hits Stealth's phase III mitochondrial myopathy trial

A medicine Stealth Biotherapeutics Inc. has been developing for the potential treatment of primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) missed the co-primary endpoints of a key phase III trial, sending company shares (NASDAQ:MITO) down 65.9% to close at $4.75 on Friday. The drug, elamipretide, failed to deliver improvements in the six-minute walk (6MW) test and Primary Mitochondrial Myopathy Symptom Assessment Total Fatigue Score, an "unanticipated and extremely disappointing result," CEO Reenie McCarthy said.