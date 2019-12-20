High-profile failure hits Stealth's phase III mitochondrial myopathy trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A medicine Stealth Biotherapeutics Inc. has been developing for the potential treatment of primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) missed the co-primary endpoints of a key phase III trial, sending company shares (NASDAQ:MITO) down 65.9% to close at $4.75 on Friday. The drug, elamipretide, failed to deliver improvements in the six-minute walk (6MW) test and Primary Mitochondrial Myopathy Symptom Assessment Total Fatigue Score, an "unanticipated and extremely disappointing result," CEO Reenie McCarthy said.