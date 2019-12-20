Pakistan emerges as Iran’s gateway for med tech

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
KARACHI, Pakistan – Hit by international sanctions, medical device manufacturers in Iran now are looking to get their products out to the world with a little help from neighbor and friend Pakistan. This year, Iran’s med-tech makers have taken their first steps toward finding a new route for their products that goes beyond its neighbors.