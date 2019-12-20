BioWorld - Friday, December 20, 2019

Pakistan emerges as Iran’s gateway for med tech

December 20, 2019
By Khawar Khan
KARACHI, Pakistan – Hit by international sanctions, medical device manufacturers in Iran now are looking to get their products out to the world with a little help from neighbor and friend Pakistan. This year, Iran’s med-tech makers have taken their first steps toward finding a new route for their products that goes beyond its neighbors.
