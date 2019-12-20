CMS OKs coverage for Pq Bypass TORUS 2 study

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Pq Bypass Inc., of Milpitas, Calif., said that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has agreed to cover its TORUS 2 investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial, which is evaluating the Torus stent graft in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the superficial femoral artery (SFA). The decision applies to all Medicare administrative regions. The U.S. FDA approved the IDE study in October, and the first patient was enrolled in early November.