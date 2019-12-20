CMS OKs coverage for Pq Bypass TORUS 2 study

Pq Bypass Inc., of Milpitas, Calif., said that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has agreed to cover its TORUS 2 investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial, which is evaluating the Torus stent graft in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the superficial femoral artery (SFA). The decision applies to all Medicare administrative regions. The U.S. FDA approved the IDE study in October, and the first patient was enrolled in early November.