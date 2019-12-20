BioWorld - Friday, December 20, 2019

FDA says cranial electrotherapy devices are class III for depression

December 20, 2019
By Mark McCarty
Seven years after an advisory hearing on the subject, the FDA has determined that cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) devices will be slotted as class III devices when used for depression. The decision comes despite a number of irregularities that took place at the February 2012 advisory hearing.
