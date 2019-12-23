FDA greenlights Augmedics’ AR system for spinal surgery

Augmedics Ltd., a Chicago-based company focused on augmented reality applications in health care, has scored a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its Xvision Spine system. The company launched the device, which provides surgeons with X-ray quality insights into a patient’s anatomy, Monday, with headset distribution slated to begin early in the new year.

Premier recommends device, drug makers be included in OIG’s anti-kickback draft

The exclusion of makers of devices and drugs from a proposed overhaul of the Anti-Kickback Statute probably took many in industry by surprise, but Premier Inc., of Charlotte, N.C., argued that these entities should be included in any expanded safe harbors. Premier’s Blair Childs said including manufacturers in the expanded safe harbors is crucial to holding down health care spending, because value-based arrangements can be used to hold manufacturers accountable for clinical outcomes.

Duke researchers develop bone repair-accelerating bandage

Researchers at Duke University have developed a bandage that concentrates adenosine at the site of a fracture and speeds bone repair. In animal testing, the bandage accelerated bone healing by 20% to 25%, lead researcher Shyni Varghese told BioWorld MedTech. While the bandage has been applied surgically to date, the research could be applied to injectable products, as well as implant coatings or bone grafts.

Imagin Medical’s New Year’s resolution: Dramatically improve visualization of bladder cancer

TORONTO – Imagin Medical Inc., which has a presence near Boston and in Vancouver, British Columbia, says it will make good on its 2020 New Year’s resolution by early January with verification and construction of a device that meets all functional, electrical safety and radiated emission requirements for a new way of visualizing bladder cancer. The i/blue imaging system provides a side-by-side view of the tissue area the surgeon will be operating in, with a detailed picture of the tumor being resected. Initial manufacturing runs of the system are planned for the first quarter of 2020.

Australia unveils new companion diagnostics regulatory framework

Following lengthy consultations with industry, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration has released its new regulatory framework for in vitro companion diagnostics (IVD CDx) that becomes effective in February. The new framework provides a 30-month grace period for tests that already appear in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods, but any new CDx must be immediately in compliance as of the Feb. 1, 2020, deadline.

Also in the news

Allergenis, Cryolife, Curetis, Ekso Bionics, Endonovo Therapeutics, Holmusk, Invicro, Iotamotion, Life Spine, Medx Health, ORHub, Primed Medical, Replicel, Saluda Medical, Sphingotec, Titan Medical, Valeritas, Varex