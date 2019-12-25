BioWorld - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Tracon buys rights to subcutaneous PD-L1 antibody from China’s 3D Medicines and Alphamab

December 24, 2019
By Elise Mak
No Comments
BEIJING – U.S. biotech Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego, has in-licensed from Chinese drugmakers 3D Medicines (Beijing) Co. Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. the rights to develop envafolimab, a subcutaneous PD-L1 antibody, to treat soft tissue sarcoma in North America.
Deals and M&A BioWorld Asia

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe