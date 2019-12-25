A sleigh full of approvals

FDA brings good tidings, with new drugs for breast cancer, insomnia, schizophrenia and migraine

Four new U.S. drug approvals, one accelerated for need, have handed a string of year-end victories to five drugmakers, marking an unusually active start to a week full of global holiday celebrations. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Astrazeneca plc, Eisai Inc., Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Allergan plc all secured new approvals from the agency.