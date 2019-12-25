BioWorld - Wednesday, December 25, 2019
A sleigh full of approvals

FDA brings good tidings, with new drugs for breast cancer, insomnia, schizophrenia and migraine

December 24, 2019
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Four new U.S. drug approvals, one accelerated for need, have handed a string of year-end victories to five drugmakers, marking an unusually active start to a week full of global holiday celebrations. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Astrazeneca plc, Eisai Inc., Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Allergan plc all secured new approvals from the agency.
