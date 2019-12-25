BioWorld - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Advamed argues device-specific guidances suffer from overly narrow scope

December 24, 2019
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s attempt to use objective performance criteria for class II devices offers several advantages for device makers. However, the Advanced Medical Technology Association (Advamed) said in comments to the docket for two such sub-guidances that the documents are too narrowly scoped to be of much use in many instances.
