Company designs glove to replace echocardiography device

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BOGOTA, Colombia – A startup in Mexico has developed an intelligent glove to diagnose cardiac diseases in seconds just by touching a patient’s chest. The invention could become available on the market by the end of 2020, when Soluciones Kenko, from Jalisco, Mexico, expects to hit the Mexican market with a futuristic solution for the health care sector.