Company designs glove to replace echocardiography device

December 31, 2019
By Sergio Held
BOGOTA, Colombia – A startup in Mexico has developed an intelligent glove to diagnose cardiac diseases in seconds just by touching a patient’s chest. The invention could become available on the market by the end of 2020, when Soluciones Kenko, from Jalisco, Mexico, expects to hit the Mexican market with a futuristic solution for the health care sector.
