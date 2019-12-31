China approves Beigene’s PD-1, tislelizumab, as companies look to differentiate

BEIJING – Chinese regulators granted the marketing nod to Beijing-based Beigene Ltd.‘s PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, for treating patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) who have received at least two prior therapies. To be sold under the Chinese trade name Baize’an, tislelizumab is Beigene’s first drug to win approval in China, following an FDA approval for its BTK inhibitor, Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), last month.