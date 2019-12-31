BioWorld - Tuesday, December 31, 2019

China approves Beigene’s PD-1, tislelizumab, as companies look to differentiate

December 31, 2019
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – Chinese regulators granted the marketing nod to Beijing-based Beigene Ltd.‘s PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, for treating patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) who have received at least two prior therapies. To be sold under the Chinese trade name Baize’an, tislelizumab is Beigene’s first drug to win approval in China, following an FDA approval for its BTK inhibitor, Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), last month.  
