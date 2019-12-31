Check-Cap’s prep-free colon cancer screening pill hits endpoints in U.S. pilot study

Check-Cap Ltd., of Isfiya, Israel, reported positive results from a U.S. pilot study of its C-Scan System, a preparation-free, ingestible scanning capsule-based technology aimed at preventing colorectal cancer (CRC) through early detection of precancerous polyps. The company is currently preparing an IDE submission with the U.S. FDA and plans to launch a pivotal clinical trial in late 2020.

Stakeholders see more holes in FDA’s revised CDS draft guidance

The FDA's revised draft guidance for clinical decision support (CDS) systems was intended to fix several glaring holes in the first draft, but comment to the docket suggests the agency has a lot of work in front of it still. Among the criticisms lodged for the second draft is that it contradicts the related provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act when it comes to CDS systems that purport to drive or guide clinical decision making, a reference to definitional issues that seem to prove cumbersome for the agency to resolve.

Company designs glove to replace echocardiography device

BOGOTA, Colombia – A startup in Mexico has developed an intelligent glove to diagnose cardiac diseases in seconds just by touching a patient’s chest. The invention could become available on the market by the end of 2020, when Soluciones Kenko, from Jalisco, Mexico, expects to hit the Mexican market with a futuristic solution for the health care sector. “We are on the trend of wearables. The target from the beginning was to provide the ability to touch someone and know what that patient is suffering from. That’s how the idea arose in a biomedical engineering congress, in which we participated,” Daniel Aragon, co-founder of Soluciones Kenko, told BioWorld MedTech.

South Korea improves innovative medical device policies, but more needed

HONG KONG – Aiming to attract more active innovation to its medical device industry, South Korea updated some of its industry regulations through 2019. The ultimate goal was to make it easier for advanced medical technologies that use artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and 3D printing that have yet to penetrate the market due to inefficient approval processes. Companies with the newest products have long shied away from South Korea because it takes too long to launch products, but authorities are now hoping to change all that. As a first step, in March, the government’s Health Insurance Review and Assessment (HIRA) started allowing devices to launch faster by giving them exemptions from the necessary Innovative Medical Technology Assessment process. Traditionally, all devices not listed on the national health care insurance coverage list require this assessment to evaluate safety and efficacy. The problem is that the assessment process can take as long as 250 days.

Lack of genomic diversity means actionable mutations are left undiscovered

Genome sequencing is enabling new insights into the genetic aspects of health and disease that have touched just about every aspect in biomedicine. It is also, like the “skin”-colored crayons of yore, disproportionately focused on the Caucasian segment of the population. Unless a concerted effort is made to ensure broad inclusion of different racial groups, existing health care disparities will carry forward seamlessly into the genomics area. A recent report in Nature Genetics, for example, reported that in a study of schizophrenia risk variants in roughly 23,000 East Asians and 35,000 controls, though many risk variants overlapped, polygenic risk scores, which try to predict an individuals’ overall risk of developing schizophrenia, did not transfer well to their dataset. Risk score methodology has been developed using European-ancestry genomics data.

Also in the news

Microbot