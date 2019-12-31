Biopharma sector scores the approval of 48 new medicines in 2019

After a flurry of activity in December, when the FDA approved seven new molecular entities (NMEs), the total of novel drugs that were given the green light this year reached 48, a number that ranks third behind the record 59 new medicines the agency approved last year and 53 in 1996. Over the past three decades, the FDA has approved 924 novel medicines, averaging out to approximately 30 per year. The present decade yielded an above average of 38 NMEs compared to an average of 23 in the 2000-2009 decade and 31 average in the 1990-1999 period. The biopharma sector can point to the massive $400 billion that they invested into R&D this decade, along with the evolution of new technologies, that has helped move the needle for new medicines approved. This is particularly evident in the past three years, during which 40% of the decade’s total of 378 NMEs were approved.

China approves Beigene’s PD-1, tislelizumab, as companies look to differentiate

BEIJING – Chinese regulators granted the marketing nod to Beijing-based Beigene Ltd ‘s PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, for treating patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma who have received at least two prior therapies. To be sold under the Chinese trade name Baize’an, tislelizumab is Beigene’s first drug to win approval in China, following an FDA approval for its BTK inhibitor, Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), last month. “We are preparing the commercialization of tislelizumab, and we will start supplying the drug soon,” Beigene’s media relations officer, Min Xiao, told BioWorld.

Australia’s Antisense Therapeutics’ phase II DMD trial meets primary endpoints for disease progression

PERTH, Australia – On the heels of a $1.15 billion deal between Roche Holding AG and Sarepta Therapeutics for Sarepta’s gene therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), another therapy to treat DMD is emerging from Down Under. Melbourne-based Antisense Therapeutics Ltd reported positive results from a phase II trial that showed its immunomodulatory therapy ATL-1102 met the primary disease progression endpoints at the low dose tested, and it plans to advance the compound into a phase IIb trial that it hopes will be a pivotal trial. Conducted at Melbourne Royal Children’s Hospital, the primary objective of the trial was to assess the safety and tolerability of 25 mg of ATL-1102 administered once weekly (subcutaneous injection) for 24 weeks in nine non-ambulatory DMD patients. The trial also assessed drug activity and efficacy including measuring the effects on immune cell numbers in the blood and measuring functional capacity in participants.

Lack of genomic diversity means actionable mutations are left undiscovered

Genome sequencing is enabling new insights into the genetic aspects of health and disease that have touched just about every aspect in biomedicine. It is also, like the “skin”-colored crayons of yore, disproportionately focused on the Caucasian segment of the population. And that is a loss for everyone. Unless a concerted effort is made to ensure broad inclusion of different racial groups, existing health care disparities will carry forward seamlessly into the genomics area.

Sol-Gel shares get an end-of-year boost from two pivotal phase III studies

Positive top-line data from two pivotal phase III studies of acne vulgaris treatment Twyneo from Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is doing the stock end-of the-year favors as shares were up 18% at midday. Twyneo, comprising microencapsulated tretinoin 0.1% and microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide 3% cream, showed statistically significant improvement on all co-primary endpoints and was well-tolerated. The company plans to submit its NDA in the second half of 2020, with hopes of approval in the second half of 2021. In the past year, Sol-Gel shares (NASDAQ: SLGL) bounced around from about $6 to $10 each but this week’s surge puts them into the $17 range.

HTA and drug/device pricing in Asia in 2020

MALAYSIA – Asian countries, like India, have been struggling to find a middle ground to the effective pricing of drugs and medical devices over the past year and several are looking at health technology assessment (HTA) programs as a solution for this issue in the coming year. Boston-headquartered consulting firm Analysis Group, Inc. recently worked with researchers from the Japan’s University of Tokyo, Seoul, South Korea’s Ewha Woman’s University and Peking University in China to look at how HTA programs in those three East Asian countries varied and what could be gleaned from their experiences.

