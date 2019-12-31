Stakeholders see more holes in FDA’s revised CDS draft guidance

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The FDA's revised draft guidance for clinical decision support (CDS) systems was intended to fix several glaring holes in the first draft, but multiple stakeholders argued that the second draft contradicts the related provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act when it comes to CDS systems that purport to drive or guide clinical decision making.