European biotech edges to new investment high of $7.7B in 2019

DUBLIN – Last year was yet another banner year for European biotechnology firms engaged in drug development. The sector took in $7.739 billion in equity funding in 2019, just edging past the previous high of $7.715 billion it reached in 2018. The second half of the year was a marked improvement on the first half, but that was linked to the timing of a couple of large-scale transactions – Genmab A/S’s $582 million IPO on Nasdaq in July and Argenx BV’s $557 million follow-on offering in November – rather than to any great shift in sentiment. The growing roster of European firms with Nasdaq listings continues to anchor the sector. Those firms raised $3.555 billion in follow-on offerings in total. They were joined by another seven firms, including Genmab, who between them raised another $1.175 billion in IPOs.

Incyte's itacitinib fails phase III test against acute GVHD

A closely watched bid by Incyte Corp. to tackle acute graft-vs.-host-disease (GVHD) with the JAK1 inhibitor itacitinib has fallen flat in pivotal testing, leaving analysts skeptical about the drug's future and pessimistic about the company's R&D chops. Shares (NASDAQ:INCY) of the Wilmington, Del.-based company fell 10.2% by midday as further evaluations of itacitinib in chronic GVHD and the prophylactic setting advanced. Results of another GVHD trial, testing Incyte's Jakafi (ruxolitinib) vs. best available therapy for the treatment of steroid-refractory chronic GVHD, are expected midyear.

Despite its phase III failure, Novan vows to forge on

While Novan Inc.’s phase III failures in treating molluscum contagiosum in patients ages 6 months and older battered its stock, the company intends to take the positive data it gleaned to the FDA to discuss an NDA submission and a possible phase III trial for next year. Top-line efficacy results from Novan’s phase III B-SIMPLE program of SB-206, a topical nitric oxide, showed statistical significance was not met for the primary endpoint in either B-SIMPLE1 or B-SIMPLE2. Shares (NASDAQ:NOVN) were trading 72% lower at midday. Rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s VP-102 (cantharidin 0.7% topical solution), also for treating molluscum contagiosum, has a July 13 PDUFA date. If approved, VP-102 would be the first treatment cleared by the FDA for the condition.

Illumina, Pacific Biosciences abandon $1.2B merger over FTC opposition

Illumina Inc., of San Diego and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., have scotched their planned $1.2 billion merger after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission posted a 5-0 vote to seek an injunction against the merger. The FTC said the deal would have quashed competition in the next-generation sequencing market, and while Illumina is liable for a $98 million termination fee, the company could recoup those monies over the next 26 months under some circumstances.

Glutamine transporter variant identified as new cancer target

A mitochondrial glutamine transporter variant is a key regulator of glutamine metabolism and metabolic reprogramming in cancer cells, and targeting such transporters could be a new strategy for controlling tumor growth, Korean researchers reported online in the Dec. 19, 2019, edition of Cell Metabolism.

Also in the news

Acura, Beigene, Biontech, Biostage, Can-Fite, Eyegate, I-Mab, Incyte, Leap, Novan, Oncocyte, Orphazyme