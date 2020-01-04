BioWorld - Saturday, January 4, 2020
Another role for HIF-2a

Glutamine transporter variant identified as new cancer target

January 3, 2020
By John Fox
A mitochondrial glutamine transporter variant is a key regulator of glutamine metabolism and metabolic reprogramming in cancer cells, and targeting such transporters could be a new strategy for controlling tumor growth, Korean researchers reported online in the Dec. 19, 2019, edition of Cell Metabolism.  
