Illumina, Pacific Biosciences abandon $1.2B merger over FTC opposition

Illumina Inc., of San Diego, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., have scotched their planned $1.2 billion merger after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission posted a 5-0 vote to seek an injunction against the merger. The FTC said the deal would have quashed competition in the next-generation sequencing market, and while Illumina is liable for a $98 million termination fee, the company could recoup those monies over the next 26 months under some circumstances.

Neovasc files PMA for angina treatment

Neovasc Inc., of Richmond, British Columbia, has submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. FDA for its Neovasc Reducer. The minimally invasive stent, which was granted breakthrough status in October 2018, is used to treat refractory angina.

Mauna Kea Technologies secures $8.3M investment from J&J

PARIS – Mauna Kea Technologies SA, of Paris, is welcoming a major shareholder on board. The company, which developed Cellvizio optical biopsy technology for tissue imaging directly at the cellular level, reported an increase in share capital for the benefit of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JJDC Inc. The venture capital arm of J&J has invested $8.3 million by subscribing to 5,357,142 new shares at a unit price of $1.56. “This agreement represents a significant strategic turning point for Mauna Kea Technologies, particularly as it represents a capital injection that will help us proceed with our strategic growth initiative,” Robert Gershon, CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies, told BioWorld MedTech.

Google Health AI system reduces false mammogram interpretations as compared to radiologists

Artificial intelligence (AI) is better than humans at pattern recognition within images and other densely complex datasets. That fact has long been expected to translate into meaningful change in the way we interpret health care data, but beyond a few early exceptions that is not yet the case. Now, the research is starting to amass that demonstrates the real potential for machine learning to significantly improve diagnostics and treatment. A series of recent studies have found that machine learning can offer greater precision than human physician experts in correctly interpreting medical images and other complex health data. The latest among them comes from Google Health, which published a paper in the Jan. 1 issue of Nature demonstrating that its AI system reduced false negatives and false positives for breast cancer in mammograms as compared with a standard interpretation by a radiologist.

Canada’s year in review and a look into the future.

TORONTO – A year that saw some medical device companies abandon Canada over an expensive auditing program and greater scrutiny of medical implants also had much to boast about. That includes advances in implant technologies for the treatment of opiate addiction and damaged knees and Canada’s first national brain tumor registry to provide comprehensive, nation-wide facts on both malignant and non-malignant brain tumors. Like last year, the focus in 2020 will also be on curbing cybersecurity threats to medical software and hardware technologies.

Also in the news

Adapthealth, Alayacare, CF Pharmatech, Chembio Diagnostics, Clinone, Mammaprint, Mckesson, Mygene, Natus Medical, Oncocyte, Pediatrix Medical Group, Procura, Thermogenesis, Transenterix