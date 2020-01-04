Mauna Kea Technologies secures $8.3M investment from J&J

PARIS – Mauna Kea Technologies SA, of Paris, is welcoming a major shareholder on board. The company, which developed Cellvizio optical biopsy technology for tissue imaging directly at the cellular level, reported an increase in share capital for the benefit of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JJDC Inc. The venture capital arm of J&J has invested $8.3 million by subscribing to 5,357,142 new shares at a unit price of $1.56.