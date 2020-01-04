BioWorld - Saturday, January 4, 2020

Google Health AI system reduces false mammogram interpretations compared to radiologists

January 3, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
Artificial intelligence (AI) is better than humans at pattern recognition within images and other densely complex datasets. That fact has long been expected to translate into meaningful change in the way we interpret health care data, but beyond a few early exceptions that is not yet the case. Now, the research is starting to amass that demonstrates the real potential for machine learning to significantly improve diagnostics and treatment.
