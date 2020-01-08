All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Dec. 30, 2019-Jan.3, 2020: BioWorld hails 2019 as a pretty good year for biopharma
January 7, 2020
As we entered a new decade, BioWorld writers took the opportunity to review the highs and lows of the past 12 months and they concluded that 2019 was a great year for the sector – save for a few bumps in the road.