Biopharmas have no difficulty in attracting capital in 2019

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Despite a rough ride on the capital markets for much of the year, particularly in the second and third quarters, this did not prevent the biopharmaceutical sector from attracting a significant amount of capital. According to BioWorld, when the curtain closed on 2019, approximately $57.6 billion had been generated by global public and private companies.