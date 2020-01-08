Experts look to the future of voice tech in health care

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
LAS VEGAS – Over the past three years or so, voice technology has been on the rise, with hospitals looking to leverage it to help patients. Tech companies have taken notice; for example, Amazon assisted with technology to make voice skills HIPAA-compliant, with six skills unveiled as part of that effort.