Jealous of Apellis? APL-2 strong vs. Soliris in PNH, but opinion split

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s chief financial officer, Timothy Sullivan, said his firm’s phase III study called Pegasus testing pegcetacoplan, or APL-2, in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) “finally established that there is an important unmet medical need in this disease,” despite the availability of such therapies as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Soliris (eculizumab) and the later-approved Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz).