BioWorld - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Jealous of Apellis? APL-2 strong vs. Soliris in PNH, but opinion split

January 7, 2020
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s chief financial officer, Timothy Sullivan, said his firm’s phase III study called Pegasus testing pegcetacoplan, or APL-2, in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) “finally established that there is an important unmet medical need in this disease,” despite the availability of such therapies as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Soliris (eculizumab) and the later-approved Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz).
BioWorld Clinical Hematologic

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe